Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,850 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Rambus were worth $91,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rambus by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $46.32 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

