RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Sells C$230,563.20 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total value of C$230,563.20.

James Jeffrey Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$112.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of C$75.49 and a one year high of C$113.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

