RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $11.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE RMAX opened at $10.26 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,295,720.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 358,736 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 107.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

