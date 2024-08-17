Realty Income Co. Announces Sep 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a sep 24 dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 201.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

NYSE:O opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

