Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.75. Approximately 623,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,091,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

