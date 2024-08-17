Request Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Request has a total market capitalization of $71.95 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,109.72 or 1.00025615 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09084772 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $819,400.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

