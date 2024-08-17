Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beam Global’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEEM

Beam Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.20 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 26.7% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.