Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.