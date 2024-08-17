Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTM)

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Insider Transactions at Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,151 shares of company stock valued at $192,917 in the last three months. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.