Reviewing enGene (ENGN) and Its Competitors

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 440 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.74 enGene Competitors $156.02 million -$17.55 million 58.32

enGene’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,469.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for enGene and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 740 2368 5580 66 2.57

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 464.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,893.41% -127.11% -24.51%

Summary

enGene beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

