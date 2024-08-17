Reviewing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Maison Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $4.16 billion 0.45 $79.44 million $0.64 29.47 Maison Solutions $55.30 million 0.24 N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 1.60% 5.46% 2.24% Maison Solutions N/A -9.09% -1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Maison Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 2 3 3 1 2.33 Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Maison Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

