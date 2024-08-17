RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) vs. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Head to Head Review

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 14.82% 1.38% 0.81% RLJ Lodging Trust 4.93% 3.34% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $12.69, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $175.65 million 7.45 $68.33 million $0.18 50.00 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.35 billion 1.07 $76.40 million $0.28 33.04

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

