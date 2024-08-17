Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $5.45 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKLB. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

