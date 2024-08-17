Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 10.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $5.45 to $7.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 12,239,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,903,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

