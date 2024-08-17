Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Up 1.3%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

