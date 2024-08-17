Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Get ARQ alerts:

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARQ in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ARQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ARQ’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ARQ Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQ opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.40. ARQ has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ in the second quarter worth $13,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.