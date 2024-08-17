Roth Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flora Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLGC. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of FLGC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 75.95% and a negative return on equity of 144.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,780 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 12.04% of Flora Growth worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

