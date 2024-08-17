Roth Capital Weighs in on Broadwind, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Broadwind in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.23 on Friday. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadwind by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

