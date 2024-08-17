Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enlight Renewable Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.