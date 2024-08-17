Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,955,345 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

