Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.71. 10,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 18,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

