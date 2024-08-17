Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Price Target to $32.00

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of CTNM opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22. Contineum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,853,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.