Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRVA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 277,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,242.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

