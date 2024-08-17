Royal Bank of Canada Trims Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Target Price to $95.00

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Korro Bio stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,269,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Korro Bio by 38.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

