Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$161.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$146.53.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$153.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$148.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$140.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

