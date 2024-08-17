Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades DCC (LON:DCC) to “Outperform”

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($74.06) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,700 ($72.78). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($85.55) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.38) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($79.83).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,275 ($67.35) on Thursday. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,171 ($53.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,075 ($77.57). The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,598.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,466 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,602.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97.

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.63), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($146,123.60). 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

