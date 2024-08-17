Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.05 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Saga has a market cap of $136.05 million and $35.62 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Saga has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,026,559,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,694,263 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

