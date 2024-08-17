SALT Price Reaches $0.0150 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $1,714.78 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get SALT alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,109.72 or 1.00025615 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01467338 USD and is down -15.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,684.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.