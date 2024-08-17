Sanctum Infinity (INF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.34 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $188.34 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for about $170.57 or 0.00288647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,104,167 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,106,591.40842242. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 170.6064614 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,145,011.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

