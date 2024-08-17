Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $1,126.42 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.48 or 0.04392802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00034534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,855,397,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,834,822,171 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

