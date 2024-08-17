ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $5,025,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

