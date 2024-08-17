Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Scor has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Scor will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.