Scotiabank Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $265.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $262.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.96. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,643 shares of company stock worth $50,749,324. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

