SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 121,900 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ICU opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.38.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.