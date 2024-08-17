SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
SEEK Price Performance
SKLTY opened at $29.35 on Friday. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.
About SEEK
