Seele-N Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Seele-N alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,250.52 or 0.99972338 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004122 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.