Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6,656.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sempra by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Sempra by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

