Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Drops By 21.6%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance
Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.98.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.
