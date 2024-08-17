Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Drops By 21.6%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.