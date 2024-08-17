Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rises By 11.3%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 871,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

