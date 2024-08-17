Short Interest in AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Grows By 23.1%

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 516.4 days.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

Shares of SNCAF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. AtkinsRéalis has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

Further Reading

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

