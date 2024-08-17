Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Expands By 20.2%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

