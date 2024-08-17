Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Expands By 20.2%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Cogeco stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $45.88.
Cogeco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.