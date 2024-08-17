Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Expands By 33.5%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 746,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,661.5 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

Daifuku stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

