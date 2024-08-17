Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Increases By 40.0%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Digital Ally Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 89.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

