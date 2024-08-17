Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Declines By 16.2%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,934,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 2,308,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.7 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

CAHPF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

