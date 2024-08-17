Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Rises By 40.1%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FOR opened at $29.31 on Friday. Forestar Group has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
