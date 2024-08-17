Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Increases By 33.3%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown China Stock Performance
Greentown China stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
About Greentown China
