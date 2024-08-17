Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Increases By 33.3%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

Greentown China stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

