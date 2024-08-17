Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Rises By 39.7%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Bio Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

INBS stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.68.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

