Short Interest in LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Grows By 40.0%

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LEM Stock Performance

LEM stock opened at 2,548.66 on Friday. LEM has a 52 week low of 2,548.66 and a 52 week high of 2,548.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2,548.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2,548.66.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators.

