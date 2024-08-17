Short Interest in Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Declines By 20.0%

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Quálitas Controladora Price Performance

Quálitas Controladora stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Quálitas Controladora has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Quálitas Controladora

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.