Short Interest in Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Declines By 20.0%

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Quálitas Controladora Price Performance
Quálitas Controladora stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Quálitas Controladora has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
About Quálitas Controladora
