Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 20.0%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rakuten Group stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.