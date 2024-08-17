Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Rises By 21.0%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,372.0 days.

Stock Performance

Shares of RUSMF opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Company Profile

Featured Articles

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

