Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Rises By 21.0%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,372.0 days.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Shares of RUSMF opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
Russel Metals Company Profile
